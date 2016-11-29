Students Of Color At Ohio State Fear Retaliation After Terror Attack

[anvplayer video=”4228819″]

One man is dead and at least eleven others hurt after a brazen attack at Ohio State University. On Tuesday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the rampage.

Nearly one day after a bloody attack on campus left several people injured, students at Ohio State University in Columbus are returning to class.

Police say yesterday, 18-year-old Ohio State student Abdul Razak Ali Artan drove his car onto a sidewalk full of pedestrians, then climbed out of the vehicle and stabbed several students with a butcher knife.

The end of the ordeal came when a campus police officer shot and killed Artan.

Authorities are trying to determine the motive behind the vicious attack, but school president Dr. Michael Drake is asking people not to rush to judgment, as investigators try to determine if the attack is terror-related or had anything to do with Ohio’s Somali community.

Despite calls for calm, Indya Jackson, a Ph.D Student at Ohio State University, says there is a considerable amount of angst on campus.

Jackson told Roland Martin during Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, “There is an overwhelming mood of fear on campus … there is the initial fear that comes after the uncertainty surrounding the original situation [with] people wanting to know who’s involved, how many people were involved, [and] is it somebody that I know, or is the suspect somebody who is still on the loose.”

Jackson expressed concerns about the possibility of retaliatory attacks against minority students: “Most of the students who are concerned are not necessarily those who are afraid of being targeted by another hostile lone wolf, but you have students who are fearful of some kind of retaliation being brought amongst Black, Muslim [and] Somalian students.”

Rep. Joyce Beatty, who is scheduled to be in Washington, D.C. today to discuss the Ohio State attack with the Department of Justice, told Martin Ohio has “the second largest Somalian population next to Minnesota, so a lot of my constituents are equally alarmed, [expressing] concerns about their safety and wanting to make sure that we don’t jump to any false conclusions about what happened.”

