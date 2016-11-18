Myrlie Evers-Williams Urges Black America: Get Involved, Take Action

[anvplayer video=”4228835″]

Myrlie Evers-Williams, former NAACP Chair and widow of civil rights hero Medgar Evers – who was gunned down by a White supremacist in front of his home in 1963 – spoke with Roland Martin about how Black America should prepare for a Trump presidency.

Evers-Williams told NewsOne Now viewers African-Americans should be prepared to take “constructive action” in the wake of Donald Trump‘s election as President of the United States.

“We have to take this attitude of becoming involved,” said Evers-Williams, imploring African-Americans of all ages to get involved in our schools, churches and communities.

Evers-Williams explained the tense climate in the nation we are currently experiencing was probably inevitable. She told Martin, “We had warning signals coming to us for quite a while that we would have this kind of America that we have today.”

After addressing the actions Black America should take, Evers-Williams questioned if African-Americans are “willing to do whatever is necessary within the means of law and order to change things around.”

Evers-Williams advised those who are pointing fingers and laying blame at one another’s feet for President-elect Trump’s upset victory on Election Day to come together.

“I’m a part of the Civil Rights Movement of the ’50s and the ’60s and I’m reliving everything again, as so many of us are,” Evers-Williams said.

The long-time civil rights activist then advised what we can do: “We can’t keep talking about it, we’ve got to come together in meetings, in groups, and make decisions to work with each other to overturn what is beginning to be a major sore in America.”

