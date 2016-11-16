Dems Ignored Advice About Black Voter Outreach In Stunning Clinton Loss

[anvplayer video=”4228839″]

The Democratic Party is dissecting the outcome of the 2016 presidential election after one of the biggest political upsets in history. So far, members are pointing fingers at each another.

Wealthy Democratic donors are meeting in Washington, where part of the discussion will focus on the party’s failure to connect to people of color.

Analysis of exit polling conducted for the Congressional Black Caucus found that younger voters may have hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning by voting for third-party candidates. Another major issue revolves around Democrats not engaging African-American voters consistently during the 2016 presidential campaign.

These issues seem to be the tip of the iceberg, Roland Martin said, “White Democrats and progressives are going to have to come to terms with their own issues – marginalizing Black voices [and] ignoring them.”

Pollster Cornell Belcher, President of Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies, previously said on NewsOne Now that the Democratic Party should stop chasing after the Conservative women’s vote and allocate resources towards those individuals who are more likely to support the Democratic ticket.

Martin said the DNC “ignored that advice.”

Belcher explained Democrats continuously going after White voters “makes no strategic sense” because the party has to spend more money trying to attract voters in a “shrinking marketplace that is growing even more resistant to you.”

The author of A Black Man in the White House: Barack Obama and the Triggering of America’s Racial-Aversion said, “Hillary [Clinton] got less White voters than Barack Obama; Barack Obama got less White voters than John Kerry.” Belcher concluded there is trend over the course of the last four presidential cycles, in which White Democratic voter support is dwindling.

Political Analyst Jamal Simmons said a group of White donors “are going to pressure the DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) to hire people of color in the leadership roles.”

He also questioned the levels of inclusion within the Democratic Party saying, “How is it that people who make up 48 percent of our Democratic margin don’t make up the leadership class and the organizations that are going to spend $1.5 billion – which was the estimate of what was spent in the last campaign.”

