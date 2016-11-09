Inside The Numbers: The ‘White-Lash’ & Clinton Intensity Gap Issue That Made Trump’s Presidency A Reality

[anvplayer video=”4228857″]

Donald Trump has 289 electoral votes, well above the 270 required to be elected President of the United States.

In the aftermath of what is being considered the biggest upset in American political history, Roland Martin and his panel of guests dissected the numbers that allowed Trump to win the presidency.

One question no pollster in America could predict is whether there would be a “stampede of White voters to the polls on Election Day for Donald Trump.”

Polling numbers predicted Hillary Clinton would win the presidency; the Republican National Committee’s polling indicated Trump would fall 30 electoral college votes short of being elected, but as we saw on November 9th, that is not the case.

According to the final polling data, Trump won all of the battleground states in a clean sweep. Martin said on NewsOne Now, “If this was Vegas, he (Donald Trump) hit 21 with 10 straight hands.”

Joe Williams, Senior Editor of US News and World Report, called what took place on Election Day a “white-lash,” adding there was a “surge of White voters going to the polls who felt like their concerns were not addressed and a lot of them didn’t show up in the polls mainly because pollsters have been getting it wrong for a lot of election days recently.

“It’s been difficult for them to track these voters because they distrust institutions. If you have The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal calling suggesting that they need to take a poll and respond to a poll … those are the voters that tend to be more suspicious; they either do not respond or they respond in an incorrect manner,” he continued.

Liz Copeland, Founding President of the Urban Conservative Project, Inc. explained, “People within the Trump campaign were predicting this.” She added their internal polling within the Rust Belt revealed Trump had the numbers needed to win the 2016 election.

“They weren’t counting minorities, they weren’t counting millennials, they were counting the White male college-educated vote as well as the White male no-college vote, and that’s who came to the polls for Donald Trump,” she concluded.

The “white-lash” was not the only factor that led to the unseemly demise of Hillary Clinton’s ascension to the Oval Office, Martin has warned throughout the 2016 presidential campaign that Clinton had an enthusiasm gap issue.

During the NewsOne Now / Tom Joyner Morning Show, Martin said he warned Clinton of the issue. The NewsOne Now host recalled telling Clinton during this year’s Congressional Black Caucus conference, “Secretary, you have an intensity problem. His (Donald Trump’s) side is very intense, your side is not.”

Martin said the nine-point gap between Black men and women was a significant problem for her campaign.

Polling data from the 2016 presidential election showed that four percent of Black women voted for Trump, 13 percent of Black men supported Trump.

Martin said, “He didn’t understand why they (the Clinton Campaign) were not flooding the zone” and addressing the African-American community.

Martin said he warned Clinton there were not enough African-American male surrogates on the campaign trail and he had difficulties booking Black male surrogates on NewsOne Now.

Martin said Clinton was “very upset” after hearing his assessment of her campaign, admonished those in her immediate vicinity, and demanded they make changes.

According to the 2016 Election Day results, it appears not enough changes were made.

Watch the breakdown of the polling numbers that allowed Trump to be elected above and then watch Roland Martin’s recollection of his warning for Clinton months before Election Day below.

