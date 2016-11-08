Will Clinton Face An Anti-Woman Backlash If Elected President?

[anvplayer video=”4228860″]

If Hillary Clinton is elected the next president of the United States, she will become the first woman to sit in the Oval Office and inherit a divided Congress, made up of Republican members with a well-documented history of obstruction.

Not only will she have to contend with the disconcerted inhabitants of Capitol Hill, she will have to deal with an angry electorate thanks in part to her Election Day opponent, Donald Trump.

NewsOne Now panelist Corey Dade, Senior Director of Burson-Marsteller, questioned how the nation will respond to a woman assuming the power of the presidency.

Reflecting on Obama’s historic election as the first Black president, Dade explained there was a notion that America could become a post-racial society, but we found out that is not necessarily the case. “There has been a reflexive anti-Obama and racially charged backlash with his election,” Dade said.

He then pondered if the same would happen to Clinton and women in power if the Democratic presidential nominee is elected.

Dr. E. Faye Williams, President of the National Congress of Black Women, assumed there will be some backlash and said, “This situation is a little bit different in this country because women are in a majority and if we allowed that backlash to further injure our young people and injure our nation, then we have to take some of that blame.

“We have to step forward and insist upon our rights and the first order would be getting us in the Constitution, where we have an equal rights amendment.”

In terms of the hate, Williams said, “We can never get rid of that. Insecure people will always hate, we just have to help Hillary Clinton when she’s elected get around the hate.”

Harkening back to President Obama’s tenure in office, Dr. Williams said, “Some of us sat down with President Obama – we didn’t help him. We got him elected and we rejoiced over it, but we didn’t do a lot to give him help.

“In 2012, we didn’t elect a Congress that would help him. We’re hoping that will change today when Hillary Clinton becomes president – that we will elect some new people in the Senate who are going to help with the program that we need…We women have to step up and take some leadership and make equality happen.”

Watch Roland Martin, Corey Dade, Dr. E. Fay Williams, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss how the nation could react to a Clinton presidency in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Launches Massive Voter Protection Initiative

Also On The Chicago Defender: