Controversy Over FBI’s New Clinton Email Probe Explained

[anvplayer video=”4228884″]

ABC News’ Justice Department Correspondent Pierre Thomas joined Roland Martin during a NewsOne Now / Tom Joyner Morning Show simulcast to discuss the controversy over FBI Director James Comey’s letter regarding Hillary Clinton’s newly discovered emails.

Thomas explained an investigation into disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner’s alleged sexting scandal led FBI officials to reopen their probe of Hillary Clinton’s email after they found a series of messages on a confiscated laptop.

The device in question was used by both Weiner and his estranged wife, Huma Abedin.

Once the additional emails were found, Thomas said: “There was a back and forth about what to do about it and eventually it gets up the food chain to Director Comey and Comey decides he is going to tell Congress in part because he promised Congress that if he found something new, he would update them.”

As a result of the letters FBI Director Comey sent to Congress, the newly discovered emails are being used as political fodder. Thomas told Martin many took the information and “ran with it.”

Thomas later told Martin in the 20 years he has covered the Justice Department, he has never seen anything like this before.

According to Thomas, there is now a considerable amount of tension between the FBI and the Justice Department “…Mainly because there had been longstanding tradition at the Justice Department that 1.) You don’t comment on ongoing investigations. 2.) You don’t do anything typically close to an election that could affect its outcome lest you be accused of being political.”

Thomas also explained America has never had a presidential candidate under investigation while a campaign was ongoing and believes Comey is acting on the side of transparency and is doing “some of the things that he noted himself were unusual and perhaps unprecedented.”

Thomas continued, “Now you have a situation where you’re nine days out from the election and the firestorm that is underway now in Washington is really unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time, if ever.”

Watch Roland Martin and ABC News’ Pierre Thomas discuss the resurgent Clinton email scandal in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Justice Department Gets Warrant To Examine New Clinton Emails

Also On The Chicago Defender: