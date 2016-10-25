Highlights From Cathy Hughes’ Howard School Of Communications Dedication Ceremony

[anvplayer video=”4228899″]

Howard University on Sunday honored Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Radio One, Inc., the largest Black-owned multi-media company in the country, at the unveiling of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications.

The prestigious HBCU thanked Hughes, who started her career in radio at Howard University and paved the way for African-Americans in the media and communications industry, by renaming the school in her honor.

The exclusive, star-studded extravaganza, was attended by artistic director Debbie Allen, President and CEO of Radio One, Alfred Liggins, Rev. Al Sharpton, actor-comedian Anthony Anderson, actress Denise Boutte, civil rights activist Dick Gregory, and other Black politicians and dignitaries.

“I think if they take a look at from whence I come that they’ll know that anything is possible if you first believe in God and then believe in yourself,” she said.

Debbie Allen told NewsOne Now that young African-Americans should come to Howard University to receive training in the communications industry, as the school is equipped with a television station and a radio station “under the inspiration of Cathy Hughes and all that she has accomplished.”

Rev. Sharpton said Ms. Hughes “took the mute button off of Black America – we were on mute, we couldn’t talk. She made talk radio stations, she preserved our culture, she gave us TV One.”

As a result of the media maven’s pioneering career, “We can speak for ourselves, to ourselves, and it’s an enormous contribution to our people,” Sharpton said.

Dr. Wayne Fredrick, President of Howard University, told those in attendance, “The process of naming a school at the university is one that we undertake very seriously and one that as you look across the landscape of higher education, I don’t think there is another African-American female for whom a school of communications has been named after.”

Anthony Anderson, star of ABC’s hit comedy series Black-ish, told NewsOne Now, Ms. Hughes is a “pioneer, and an innovator and philanthropist and has a huge heart.”

