The reason why Scottie Pippen is divorcing wife Larsa

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen surprised pop culture when he raced to the county courthouse to file for divorce from his wife of 19 years, Larsa.

But what was not known at the time was the source of why the Chicago Bulls basketball legend wanted to dump Larsa Pippen into the trash heap – and that Ft. Lauderdale police had been called to their home on several occasions leading up to the divorce announcement.

Pippen found out somehow that his wife had been hanging tough with rapper Future and even took a flight with him privately on his jet. That was enough for Pippen to send his wife packing, TMZ stated:

Sources on both Scottie and Larsa’s side tell us … she’s been jumping on Future’s private jet, traveling with him to various cities, including Vegas last month. Sources from both sides also say Larsa and Future were very “cozy” recently at Komodo nightclub in Miami.

We’ve learned they met in August at the Haute Living Color Reveal Party in Miami, and have been seen at various places ever since.

Our Larsa sources describe whatever’s going on between Larsa and Future as “casual.” They also say whatever is going on … it started after Scottie was openly flirting with an actress last Summer, and she felt disrespected. Thus, revenge.

If this was a revenge plot, then it came off as very weak – and ill conceived. Since she signed a prenuptial agreement – meaning that she won’t get a piece of the Pippen fortune – she may be out the door with no discernable income. Plus, it’s highly unlikely that Future is going to make Larsa Pippen his main woman.

Hope it was worth it, Larsa.