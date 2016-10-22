Watch Portions Of ‘Cathy Hughes: One On One NewsOne Special’

[anvplayer video=”4228910″]

Roland Martin sits down with Radio One founder Cathy Hughes in an exclusive interview to discuss her incredible career and the recent renaming of the Howard School of Communications in her honor.

The hour-long primetime special, Cathy Hughes One on One: A NewsOne Special, premiered Tuesday on TV One. In the special, Hughes discusses the ups and downs of building a media empire, starting with her arrival in Washington D.C., to becoming the chair of Radio One, Inc.

When asked by a group of advertisers why she wanted to move into cable television, she said, “because I need pictures to go with radio,” Ms. Hughes recalls in the special.

The special is accompanied by a marathon of One on One with Ms. Hughes, which feature her interviews with Minister Louis Farrakhan, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jamie Foxx, President Barack Obama, and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton when she served as U.S. Secretary of State.

Watch full episodes of the special on TVOne.tv and on TV One. (Check your local listings for dates and times.)

NewsOne is owned by Interactive One, a division of Radio One, Inc., one of the nation’s largest radio broadcasting companies and the largest radio broadcasting company that primarily targets African-American and urban listeners. Radio One also owns interests in TV One, LLC.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Watch Portions Of NewsOne Now Special: ‘Is School Choice The Black Choice?’

Also On The Chicago Defender: