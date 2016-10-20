Will Donald Trump’s Stance On Gun Control Lead To More Weapons In Black Communities?

[anvplayer video=”4228916″]

As Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton enter the homestretch of this year’s presidential election cycle, the two candidates addressed a number of issues that could have drastic implications long after Election Day.

During their third and final debate, Clinton and Trump clashed over the Supreme Court, abortion, the Second Amendment, and gun control.

As you may already know, the NRA has thrown its support behind Trump, who has claimed that if Clinton is elected president of the United States, she would move to abolish the right to bear arms.

Clinton has expressed the need for expanded background checks and wants to “keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, other violent criminals, as well as the severely mentally ill,” which is a stark contrast to Trump’s stance on gun control.

Trump has expressed his “unwavering support” of the Second Amendment and wants to allow law-abiding citizens to “own the firearm of their choice.” The GOP presidential nominee has also alluded to instituting a “national right to carry” ordinance where gun permits would be “valid in all 50 states.”

During Wednesday night’s debate, Trump attempted to use the ongoing plague of gun violence in Chicago to bolster his views on gun control and the Second Amendment.

What Trump failed to acknowledge is the influx of guns being brought into Chicago from across state lines in Indiana as a major contributing factor in equipping gangs with firearms.

During Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Attorney A. Scott Bolden, Partner at Reed Smith, LLP, argued, “Does the NRA and gun rights and the Second Amendment just apply to people who don’t look like us?”

Bolden added, Trump “brought up Chicago in defense of the Second Amendment, which would seem to argue that he wants to put more guns on the street whether they’re legal or illegal – the NRA is always standing up for the Nationalists and those who want to protect their property out west, and yet when it comes to African-Americans, the NRA cannot be heard and cannot be found on the issue.”

Calling the presidential candidate’s position on gun control “inconsistent,” Bolden said, “Because if you’re big Second Amendment, then African-Americans ought to be included” in the NRA’s promotion of gun rights.

The NewsOne Now panelist concluded his assessment of Trump’s stance on gun control and gun rights saying, Trump “wants to put more guns into a community that doesn’t need any more guns.”

Roland Martin backed up Bolden’s remarks, citing national polling data that supports the need for sensible gun control in America, adding gun control is an issue Americans are concerned about, while Trump “wants to lift the restrictions on assault rifles.”

The host of NewsOne Now called Trump’s views on gun control “crazy” and said Trump wants to “forget all those bans.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the third and final presidential debate in the video clip above.

