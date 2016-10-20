Freedom Awards Red Carpet Livestream

The National Civil Rights Museum is hosting their 25th Annual 2016 Freedom Awards this evening in Memphis, Tennessee.

Housed at the former Lorraine Motel–where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated–the museum has been an important chronicler of the struggle for equality in the United States and beyond since 1991. The Freedom Awards are presented yearly to a diverse group of honorees who have made strides in pushing for civil rights.

This year’s winners include journalist Soledad O’Brien; Swin Cash, WNBA champion and activist; Benjamin Crump, civil rights attorney; Tawakkol Karman, Yemeni human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; Damon Jerome Keith, the longest-serving judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court; Bryan Stevenson, attorney and social justice activist; and The Honorable William Winter, former Mississippi governor and advocate for public education and racial equality.

NewsOne has tapped cultural critic/image activist Michaela Angela Davis to conduct red carpet interviews with Freedom Award honorees and distinguished guests at 5pm CST/6pm EST. Watch the livestream here and stay tuned to NewsOne.com for much more about the Freedom Awards and the National Civil Rights Museum.

