President Obama Tells Trump To ‘Stop Whining’ Amid Rigged Election Claims

During a Tuesday news conference at the White House to welcome Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, President Obama pivoted to Donald Trump to address his outlandish rigged election claims, telling the Republican presidential nominee to “stop whining.”

“He started whining before the game’s even over,” Obama said, according to CNN. The harsh words come a day before the final debate on Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

As the Prime Minister stood by during the Rose Garden news conference, the president debunked Trump’s claims about widespread voter fraud, which have yet to be proven.

“I have never seen in my lifetime or in modern political history any presidential candidate trying to discredit the elections and the election process before votes have even taken place,” Obama said, writes the cable news outlet. “It’s unprecedented.”

Pres. Obama on Donald Trump’s ‘rigged election’ claim: “I’d advise Mr. Trump to stop whining and go… get votes.” https://t.co/JVl7PYYw7X — CNN (@CNN) October 18, 2016

Trump’s rigged election claims reached a fever pitch this week after two less than stellar debate performances, and plummeting poll numbers in key swing states.

Trump tweeted out the following on Sunday afternoon, setting off a firestorm of controversy:

The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary – but also at many polling places – SAD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

And during a Monday night rally in Wisconsin, Trump upped the ante: “Remember, we are competing in a rigged election. They even want to try and rig the election at the polling booths, where so many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is all too common,” he said, writes CNN.

President Obama offered Trump a game plan with about 20 days before Election Day: “I’d invite Mr. Trump to stop whining, and go try to make his case to get votes.”

SOURCE: CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

