Clerk of Court to Waive Overdue Fines This Week

If you owe overdue fines to the Clerk of Court, when you pay during Amnesty Week, Oct. 17 – 21, collection fees will be waived, according to Dorothy Brown, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

Amnesty payments may be made at the Clerk’s Office’s Daley Center location downtown Chicago, in the five suburban districts and at the criminal courthouse, as well as by phone, and partial payments will be accepted. Amnesty Week will benefit thousands of individuals who want to settle their delinquent accounts with the Clerk of the Circuit Court.

“This is a great opportunity for customers to pay past due fines minus the collection fees that are normally attached, thereby saving themselves a substantial amount of money,” Clerk Brown pointed out. “It is also the best time to pay any past due fines or fees owed to the Clerk’s Office to avoid the possibility of additional penalties.”

Individuals may qualify to get their driving licenses reinstated when they pay all overdue traffic fines in full during Amnesty Week.

For the five days of Amnesty Week at the Clerk of Court, amnesty payments will be accepted during regular Clerk’s Office business hours, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Customers may also Pay by Phone with a credit or debit card during the extended hours of 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Customers may make payments in person, in full or part, by cash, check, money order or credit card.

CLERK OF COURT AMNESTY WEEK locations:

Dates: Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, October 21, 2016

Richard J. Daley Center , all divisions and the Accounting Department, Room 1005: 8:30 m.– 4:30 p.m.

, all divisions and the Accounting Department, Room 1005: 8:30 m.– 4:30 p.m. All Suburban District Clerk’s Offices , 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 m.

, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 m. Criminal Courthouse , 2600 S. California Ave., 5th floor: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 m.

, 2600 S. California Ave., 5th floor: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 m. TO PAY BY PHONE: Call (312) 603-2933 for District 1 – Chicago, or (708) 974-6449 for Suburban Districts 2 – 6; tell the customer service representative that you are making an Amnesty payment.

For more information on the Clerk of Court Amnesty Week, visit www.cookcountyclerkofcourt.org.