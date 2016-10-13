Will Trump Get The Cosby Treatment?

[anvplayer video=”4228932″]

Two women have come forward to accuse Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

These bombshell allegations come on the heels of the leaked Access Hollywood tapes in which Trump is heard bragging about grabbing women in an inappropriate manner.

As the allegations against the former reality TV show star continue to mount, NewsOne Now panelist Gianno Caldwell, a Republican and Senior Contributor for Red Alert Politics, said Thursday morning, “I just can’t imagine any tried and true Republican voting for him because he has done so much that has ruined our brand.”

Trump is piling up quite a rap sheet as it relates to offending Republicans and also attacking members of the party’s leadership. Caldwell reminded viewers Trump’s recent attack on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for doing his job.

“Donald Trump is making it very, very difficult for us to move forward,” said Caldwell.

One of the most shocking revelations making the rounds this morning was Trump’s questionable comments about a 10-year-old girl. According to CBS News, “In an ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Christmas feature in 1992, Trump looked at a group of young girls and said he would be dating one of them in ten years.”

Roland Martin, the host of NewsOne Now, explained that when talking with two gentlemen, he took note of how disturbed they were by Trump’s comment: “Both men, one White, one Black, brought up that video of him basically ogling a 10-year-old girl.”

NewsOne Now panelist Amber J. Phillips called Trump’s conduct “disgusting.”

Later during their conversation, Martin said the allegations against Trump are “about to pile up” and pondered “if America is going to look at Donald Trump like they look at Bill Cosby.”

Actress Aunjanue Ellis responded, “The gaze for the behavior of Black people and White people is always different and always suspect.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump in the video clip above.

