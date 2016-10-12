Colin Kaepernick To Start Sunday In 49ers Game Against The Bills

[anvplayer video=”4228935″]

Colin Kaepernick will take over the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback position when the team faces off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The embattled NFL star has been at the center of a political firestorm thanks to his decision not to stand during the National Anthem this season, a protest Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called “dumb and disrespectful.”

Contrary to Ginsburg’s assessment, Kaepernick’s protest is addressing serious issues in America surrounding inequality, racial injustice, and police brutality.

The decision to start the conscious QB appears to be a strictly football move, as the San Francisco 49ers lost four games in a row under its starting quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

According to Head Coach Chip Kelly, the 49ers could potentially jump-start the offense by “making a change at quarterback,” ESPN reports.

