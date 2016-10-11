Roland Martin Checks Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Wrongheaded Remark

[anvplayer video=”4228940″]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke out against Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest.

During an interview with YahooNews!’s Katie Couric, Justice Ginsburg said the NFL quarterback’s protest is “dumb and disrespectful.”

On Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed Ginsberg’s dismissal of Kaepernick’s protest that has the entire nation talking about inequality, police brutality, and police accountability.

When Martin asked for his panel’s reaction to Justice Ginsburg, Joia Jefferson Nuri, CEO and Founder of In The Public Eye Communications, was reluctant to criticize the Supreme Court Judge for her remarks.

The host of NewsOne Now quickly interrupted Jefferson Nuri and said, “Stop being a Neo-Liberal afraid to criticize” a liberal Supreme Court Justice. He then pressed his guest to answer the question he posed.

Jefferson Nuri responded to Martin’s chiding: “My real opinion of her is I actually don’t want to know an opinion of a Supreme Court Justice. I think she should keep her opinion to herself.”

Eugene Craig, Vice-Chair of the Maryland Republican Party, said Justice Ginsburg’s assessment of Kaepernick’s ongoing protest is also “dumb and disrespectful.”

A. Scott Bolden said Justice Ginsburg is entitled to have her own opinion, just as Kaepernick has the constitutional right to protest.

Martin responded to both Bolden and Nuri, who did not criticize the liberal High Court Justice for her tone-deaf remark about Kaepernick, and said, “If Sam Alito, or John Roberts, or Clarence Thomas had been interviewed and made that comment, Scott and Joia would not be saying that right now.”

He continued: “Y’all are letting a Liberal Supreme Court Justice off the hook. She is dead wrong…Her opinion is dead wrong and may lead to more dead Black men.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s comments in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

‘Dumb & Disrespectful:’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg On Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem Protest

Also On The Chicago Defender: