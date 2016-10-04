Black Male Supporter Explains How Hillary Clinton Is Addressing Concerns Of African-American Men

[anvplayer video=”4228954″]

With the election about a month away, Hillary Clinton is reaching out to Black male voters with the help of supporters like LeBron James.

In an op-ed that ran in the Akron Beacon Journal, James wrote:

“[W]e must address the violence, of every kind, the African-American community is experiencing in our streets and seeing on our TVs…we need a president who brings us together and keeps us unified. Policies and ideas that divide us more are not the solution. We must all stand together — no matter where we are from or the color of our skin. And Hillary is running on the message of hope and unity that we need.”

Alvin Brown, a Clinton campaign adviser and former Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, spoke with Roland Martin on Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now about Clinton’s pitch to Black male voters.

Brown explained that African-American men, “want to be able to get a job, put food on the table, take care of their families, pay the bills. They want to be able to move up in this country, they want opportunities, they want to be the next great entrepreneurs, doctors, or lawyers.”

The former Mayor of Jacksonville added that Black men “want to be treated fairly.”

According to Brown, Clinton’s policies “speak directly” to those concerns.

The Clinton adviser mentioned those who were formerly incarcerated have the same concerns and in order to address the issues of returned citizens, the Democratic presidential nominee has “set aside $5 billion for a reentry program and to make sure that when they come out, they can get a job and provide housing.”

Furthermore, he said Clinton wants to ensure that African-American men “have the opportunity to launch their own business and live the American dream.”

On the social justice front, Brown said Clinton met with Black men in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Keith Lamont Scott was recently gunned down by police. The men underscored the need for national guidelines on when officers are allowed to use lethal force.

“It’s all about making sure they know we care about them and reaching out to them and working together to improve the quality of life for all men, particularly African-American men,” Brown said.

Watch Roland Martin and Alvin Brown discuss Hillary Clinton’s outreach to millennial voters and African-American male voters in the video clip above.

