Historically ‘This Is Who White America Is:’ Exploring The Deaths Of Unarmed Black Men

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton weighed in on the horrific shooting death of Terence Crutcher during an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show.

“How many times do we have to see this in our country? In Tulsa, an unarmed man with his hands in the air. This is just unbearable. And it needs to be intolerable. And maybe I can by speaking directly to white people, say, look this is not who we are. We have got to do everything possible to improve policing, go right at implicit bias.”

During Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin’s panel of guests responded to the Democratic presidential nominee’s remarks and America’s long-running history of systemic oppression against African-Americans.

Angela Peoples, Co-Founder of GetEQUAL, explained she appreciated Clinton’s remarks about speaking directly to caucasian Americans regarding the violence being inflicted on Blacks.

She told viewers, “The truth is, this actually is who White America is, and when we’re talking about implicit bias, we have to unpack the truth of the history of our country that is built on this assumption that Black lives are violent, that Black people are criminals, Black people must be assumed as a deadly threat to anybody across the board no matter what they’re doing.

“So yes, Secretary Clinton, you do need to talk to White folks, but also this is who White America is and that’s a conversation that we need to have.”

Eugene Craig, III, the Vice Chairman of the Maryland Republican Party, shared the state of affairs as it relates to the killing of Black man is “beyond saddening and is intolerable.”

The NewsOne Now panelist believes that marching is not enough and that “some real action needs to take place.”

“After Mike Brown, the argument was ‘hands up, don’t shoot’ – didn’t happen. Well ‘hands up, don’t shoot’ actually did happen this time around’ in the Terence Crutcher case.

He later stated that within the last 72 hours, both White and Black cops murdered someone who was mistaken as a threat. Craig added, “Policing has to change in America.”

Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of SirusXM’s Inside the Issues, explained police brutality and excessive force are not centered around the White cop, Black cop, good cop, bad cop debate.

Dr. Leon said, “The issue is systemic. It is the way that police forces have been used to infiltrate and to oppress African-American communities since there have been African-American communities in this country.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel respond to the police killings of unarmed Black men in the video clip above.

