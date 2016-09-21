Enough Is Enough! Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Responds To Shooting Death Of Terence Crutcher

[anvplayer video=”4228986″]

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) delivered a special message to America in the wake of the Terence Crutcher police shooting incident that has captured the attention of the nation.

Rep. Coleman began her remarks acknowledging yet another murder of an “innocent unarmed Black man in the United States of America.”

Coleman said, “His only problem was that his car had stalled on the highway. He posed no threat, he had no weapon, and yet he was confronted by the Tulsa Police Department and he was both tasered and shot to death.”

The New Jersey Congresswoman stated, “This is disgusting and I am angry and am hurt.”

After offering her condolences to 40-year-old Crutcher’s family, Coleman asked the American public, “When will enough be enough?”

She then questioned what needs to be done to hold our the nation’s law enforcement officers accountable for their actions and called for the police officers who “cannot stand to have these things happen” to speak out against injustice.

Coleman, who expects accountability, prosecution, and suspension of the officer who shot Crutcher, proclaimed, “This is enough!”

She continued, “This could have been anybody’s husband, father, brother, or child.”

“What does the value of a Black man in this country represent? Certainly more than this.”

Watch Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman’s address to the nation regarding the Terence Crutcher police shooting in the video clip above.

For more information about the Congressional Black Caucus, visit cbc-butterfield.house.gov.

SEE ALSO:

Five Things To Know About Terence Crutcher’s Shooting Death

Also On The Chicago Defender: