NEWS ROUNDUP: Gabby Douglas Hospitalized & Misses Out On The VMAs…AND MORE

Gabby Douglas was noticeably absent from the VMAs on Sunday night, but it wasn't because she opted to miss out. Douglas and her teammates, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian were scheduled to present the Best Female Video Award on Sunday evening. Biles announced on stage that Douglas couldn't be there due to medical issues. Douglas' publicist confirmed saying she suffered a mouth infection from a previous injury and that she had "adverse reactions" to treatment. The women went on to present the award to Beyoncé, who won for her Lemonade anthem, "Hold Up."

Family Of Ithaca Student Stabbed In Mass Brawl on Cornell’s Campus Speaks Out

Police say one student was fatally stabbed, while one was injured early Sunday morning after a large fight broke out after a student-sponsored event on Cornell University's campus. Authorities identified the mortally wounded victim as Anthony Nazaire, a 19-year-old sophomore from Brooklyn, New York, who attended Ithaca College. The other student remains unidentified and hospitalized. Nazaire's family said he was an "intelligent man" who was "polite to everyone." Ithaca College also reports the student was on the executive board to a student organization that positively promoted men of color. Police are asking anyone with information or cell-phone footage to come forward.

Police Pepper Spray 84-Year-Old Woman During A Search For The Her Son

An 84-year-old Oklahoma woman was pepper sprayed in her home in early August during a police raid involving her son. Officers were chasing her son who ran into the home. He was later tasered and apprehended. The video shows an officer commanding the woman to turn around and then sprayed her. There was only a 40-second lapse of time between the officer's command and when she was pepper sprayed.The Muskogee Police Department released the video last week as an act of transparency in the ongoing investigation. "This is a very important issue. There is a lot of missing information out there. There is a lot of prejudgment out there and a lot of concern," said Police Chief Rex Eskridge.

Mariah Carey’s Sister Arrested & Charged With Prostitution

Alison Carey, 55, the estranged sister of singer Mariah Carey, was arrested Friday evening at Howard Johnson Hotel in New York and charged with prostitution, according to police. Police trailed Carey as part of an ongoing investigation regarding her online solicitations. At the time of her arrest, she identified herself as the sister of the iconic crooner. Carey is also HIV-positive and authorities are urging anyone who came in sexual contact with her to visit a doctor. Carey is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and is currently held on $1,000 bail.

Officer Accused Of Fatally Shooting Philando Castile Placed On Admin. Leave After Protests

The St. Anthony Police Department reversed their decision to reinstate Officer Jeronimo Yanez to desk duty after a series of protests last week.The mayor and city officials released a statement on August 25, saying Yanez was placed back on administrative leave due to his involvement in the July 6 shooting of Philando Castile. On August 17, Yanez returned to work in a limited role, but protesters were outraged and staged a series of rallies in front of police headquarters calling on Yanez's dismissal.

