Hundreds Gather To Bid Farewell To Veteran Journalist George Curry

[anvplayer video=”4229051″]

Veteran journalist George Curry was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Curry’s homegoing service was attended by legendary members of the Black press like Les Payne and Ed Gordon. Kemba Smith — who was profiled nationally by Curry in Emerge magazine — and Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., spoke during the services, honoring the life of Curry.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered Curry’s eulogy, where he proclaimed, “George never stopped until the very end.

“He never backed up and he never compromised and he never negotiated his dignity for a contract or for a friend. That’s why when we say so long, we know we’ve lost something that we won’t see that way again.”

Sharpton continued, “George Curry was a part of a long tradition, but he was one of a kind — we won’t see somebody like that again.”

Rev. Jackson shared during the service, Curry was led by “the courage of his conviction.” Jackson, founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, also said Curry “did not follow opinion polls, he molded opinion.”

Gordon told those in attendance, “We are all better, enriched, and blessed because we knew this man.”

Smith said Curry shaped the woman she is today by publishing her story.

During her emotional speech, she said, Curry “created a platform so once I was released, I couldn’t just move on with my life and forget the past. I had to continue to speak the truth and (by) publishing my story, George gave me the strength and courage to value my voice and to realize that a person like myself can make an impact on this world simply in telling your truth.”

Watch portions of legendary journalist George Curry’s homegoing service in the video clip above, and as Rev. Jackson said in his remarks, “We thank you, George … God bless you, Geroge, we’ll see you on the other shore soon.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

NewsOne Now Celebrates The Life & Legacy Of Journalist George Curry

Also On The Chicago Defender: