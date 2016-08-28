NewsOne Now Previews DC’s ‘Suicide Squad’

NewsOne Now Previews DC’s ‘Suicide Squad’

"...There is something about the bad guys struggling to kind of do something good for a change that we all relate to." - Jared Leto


NewsOne Now

Posted August 28, 2016
[anvplayer video=”4229119″]

Superhero movies have taken over the box office in recent years, bringing many of our favorite comic book characters to life in spectacular fashion.

Marvel’s Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers, Spider-Man, along with DC’s Batman and Superman, have all reached record-breaking success. And earlier this year, gun-toting anti-hero Deadpool literally blew box office numbers away.

Now it’s DC’s Suicide Squad’s turn to take the anti-hero genre to the big screen.

Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, recently sat down with the cast of Suicide Squad – which premieres in theaters this weekend – for a series of interviews.

Jared Leto, who reprises the iconic DC Comics super-villain Joker, told Martin Suicide Squad is fundamentally different from your regular superhero film: “It is an examination of imperfect people.”

He later added, “We’ve seen a lot of heroes and that’s great – it’s something to aspire to. I think it’s impossible to be these perfect icons, so there is something about the bad guys struggling to kind of do something good for a change that we all relate to.”

Watch Roland Martin talk with Will Smith, Viola Davis, Jared Leto, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Margot Robbie, Karen Fukuhara, J. Hernandez, and Director David Ayer about the highly anticipated Suicide Squad in the video clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

