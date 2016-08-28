Community Gather For Prayer Vigil For Dwayne Wade’s Cousin

Today at 1pm, the Aldridge, Morris and Wade families, along with friends and concerned members of the community will gather at Willie Mae Morris Empowerment Center located at 12800 South Halsted, Chicago, IL 60628.

This is a prayer vigil for Nykea Aldridge who was fatally shot on Friday afternoon in caught in the middle of crossfire–returning from registering her children at Dulles Elementary School for the new school year.

Friends and family will come together to pray for healing for those grieving the loss of Nykea Aldridge and for peace for the city at large. Nykea was a mom, daughter, sister and cousin who was shot and murdered while walking home after enrolling her kids in school.

The family has chosen to hold the vigil at the newly built Willie Mae Morris Enrichment Center. This center was built to provide a safe place for young people in need. Young people like the young man who shot and killed Nykea. In light of this tremendous loss, the family is even more committed to being a part of the solution to the problems ailing the great city of Chicago.

A trust fund has been created for Aldridge’s four children.

Contributions should be payable to Nykea Aldrige Children’s Fund. Contributions should be mailed to Seaway National Bank, 645 E. 87th Street, Chicago IL 60619 – Attention: Daryl Newell, Chief Retail Officer

