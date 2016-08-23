Watch: More Teachers Of Color Needed In The Classroom

Watch: More Teachers Of Color Needed In The Classroom

Black educators and activists discuss the need to bring more people of color into the education field.


Roz Edward

Posted August 23, 2016
[anvplayer video=”4229100″]

Studies show that students connect with teachers who look like them and who share common experiences. Unfortunately, there are relatively few teachers of color in classrooms – at a time when students of color are a majority.

This video explores one facet of the goals outlined in the collaborative effort of University of Phoenix, National Action Network, and the National Network of State Teachers of the Year (NNSTOY). The partners launched a national movement to redevelop the broken relationship between the Black community and the schools that serve them.

classroom diversity , community schools , Education , Saving Tomorrow Today

