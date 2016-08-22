Atlanta
Family of slain Jamarion Robinson to turn over evidence to district attorney today


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor

Posted August 22, 2016
ATLANTA – The Family of Jamarion Robinson will turn over evidence to the Fulton County District Paul Howard’s office today, Monday, August 22nd at 1:00 p.m. The Fulton County DA’s office has agreed to meet with the family of Jamarion Robinson and to receive evidence of the bullets and carpet collected from the apartment where he was killed by U.S. Marshals on August 5, 2016.
The family believes this evidence supports their claim that one of the marshals stood directly over Mr. Robinson after he had already been shot over 15 times and shot him multiple times as he laid defenseless and dying.   The family will enter with the box of evidence on the 185 Central Avenue side.

After the 1:00 p.m. meeting with the DA’s office the family, investigator, and attorney will meet with the media at the Fulton County Courthouse on the 185 Central Avenue side.  The DA’s meeting is expected to last no longer than an hour.

