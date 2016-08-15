Fit!Live!Win! The Benefits Of CrossFit Training With Coach Amon Hotep

[anvplayer video=”4229091″]

Even if you’ve never attended a CrossFit class, you’ve probably heard about the intense workout genre whose physical and mental benefits can help you not only achieve but surpass your fitness goals.

Amon Hotep, District CrossFit Coach, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the benefits of CrossFit training during this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win!

Hotep explained CrossFit is a “strength and conditioning program defined as constantly varying functional movement done at relatively high intensity.”

At District CrossFit, each class is an hour-long and is divided into strength training and conditioning, during which you can burn anywhere between 200 and 800 calories.

Not only can you burn a significant amount of calories while performing a CrossFit workout, you can also relieve stress. Hotep explained those who partake in CrossFit can clear their minds through physical exertion and return to their daily tasks “with a clear mind.”

According to Hotep, “Some people feed off of that.”

Though CrossFit attracts many different age groups and ethnicities, Hotep said District CrossFit has a considerable number of members who are former Division I athletes or people who are “just getting the itch to be competitive again” and challenge themselves to get better every day.

