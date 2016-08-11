Hawks, AgencySparks present ‘Agency Shootout’ from Atlanta’s top marketing minds

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and AgencySparks are collaborating to offer a select group of the city’s top creative boutiques an exclusive opportunity to display their artistic power at Agency Shootout on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Held at The Gathering Spot and hosted by Titania Jordan of WXIA’s Atlanta Tech Edge, the event will allow participating agencies to present solutions to Hawks-themed business challenges before a panel of judges, including seven-time NBA All-Star and Hawks Vice Chair Grant Hill, and an invitation-only audience of creative peers and business professionals.

“As an organization, we are fortunate to operate in one of America’s top cities for business, and we are excited to offer a night of friendly competition for a few of the brightest agencies in Atlanta,” said Melissa Proctor, Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to an evening of ‘ideation in an instant’ and networking among some of the city’s most sought-after agencies, creatives and brand representatives.”

The agencies will be tasked with creating on-the-spot marketing concepts to support topics generated by the Hawks, and will be scored on feasibility, creativity and fan engagement. AgencySparks, an Atlanta-based company specializing in connecting brands with marketing agencies, will assist in determining which agencies will be selected to participate.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Atlanta Hawks to showcase the creative firepower that exists within independent marketing agencies in Atlanta,” said Joe Koufman, Founder and CEO of AgencySparks. “Because AgencySparks serves as a resource for brands looking to connect with marketing agencies, it was a natural fit for us to get involved in this event.”

Feedback will be provided by event emcee Jordan, and a group of judges featuring the aforementioned Hill, Hawks Minority Owner Jesse Itzler, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin, and Andrea Freeman, Vice President of Marketing for Aaron’s, Inc. Each agency selected to compete in the shootout will receive recognition from the Hawks, along with a donation to the charity of their choice by the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

The evening will begin with a networking happy hour at The Gathering Spot, a city club for professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs in Atlanta.

