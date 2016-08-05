WATCH: RNC Official Discusses The Whereabouts Of Trump’s Plans To Address African-Americans

Photo by

WATCH: RNC Official Discusses The Whereabouts Of Trump’s Plans To Address African-Americans

Will the GOP presidential nominee address Black organizations?


NewsOne Now

Posted August 5, 2016
[anvplayer video=”4229136″]

Telly Lovelace, GOP communications strategist and National Director Of Black Initiatives, discusses the whereabouts of Donald Trump’s plans to address African-Americans and if Trump will speak with Black organizations.

