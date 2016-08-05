WATCH: RNC Official Discusses The Whereabouts Of Trump’s Plans To Address African-Americans

[anvplayer video=”4229136″]
Telly Lovelace, GOP communications strategist and National Director Of Black Initiatives, discusses the whereabouts of Donald Trump’s plans to address African-Americans and if Trump will speak with Black organizations.
RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets
RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets
