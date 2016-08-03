OneVote: Voter Registration Dates

[anvplayer video=”4229127″]

The 2016 presidential election is less than 100 days away and here at News One Now, we’re eliminating all excuses.

You only have one vote, so you better use it on November 8th.

To ensure that you and everyone you know are registered in time to vote in this year’s election, NewsOne Now will detail all of the important registration deadlines from now until November.

Wednesday on NewsOne Now, Roland Martin detailed the first voter registration deadlines for the first batch of states in alphabetical order. Check out the list:

Alabama: October 24th.

October 24th. Alaska: October 9th.

October 9th. Arizona: October 9th.

October 9th. Arkansas: You can’t register online, and must register by mail or in person by October 10th.

You can’t register online, and must register by mail or in person by October 10th. California: October 24th.

October 24th. Colorado: You must register online and by mail no later than October 31st , but if you choose to register in person, you have until November 8th .

Connecticut: You’ve got until November 1st to register online or by mail. You have an extra week if you register in person.

You’ve got until November 1st to register online or by mail. You have an extra week if you register in person. Delaware: October 15th.

October 15th. Florida: Residents can’t register online and must register in person or by mail no later than October 11th.

Residents can’t register online and must register in person or by mail no later than October 11th. Georgia: October 11th.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

#OneVote: Voter Registration Apps

Also On The Chicago Defender: