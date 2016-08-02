OneVote: Voter Registration Apps

[anvplayer video=”4229130″]
Convention season is over and now it’s time for the American electorate to focus on the elections in November.
While many Americans are already registered to participate in the 2016 general election, we know there are quite a few unregistered voters who wish to voice their choice.
Historically, to register to vote you had to fill out a physical form and mail it in, but not anymore. In select districts, you can register to vote online and through a number of apps.
Tech-live expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to detail a number of online voter registration apps. Check out her list of voter registration apps below.
- Register in thirty seconds
- Scan barcode on state ID
- iOS only
- You can use it in any state that offers online registration
- Anyone can use the app
- National Council of La Raza
- Fill out info in the app: scan ID, print, and mail application
- Sign up to get text alerts
- Web-based application
- Register to vote
- Check your voter status
- Get the voting info you need
- Web-based application
- Register to vote
- Check voter status
- Student voting information
Watch Roland Martin and Stephanie Humphrey discuss the online apps you can use to register to vote in the video clip above and remember you only have one vote – use it.
