OneVote: Voter Registration Apps

Convention season is over and now it’s time for the American electorate to focus on the elections in November.

While many Americans are already registered to participate in the 2016 general election, we know there are quite a few unregistered voters who wish to voice their choice.

Historically, to register to vote you had to fill out a physical form and mail it in, but not anymore. In select districts, you can register to vote online and through a number of apps.

Tech-live expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to detail a number of online voter registration apps. Check out her list of voter registration apps below.

Register to Vote App:

Register in thirty seconds

Scan barcode on state ID

iOS only

You can use it in any state that offers online registration

Latinos Vote

Anyone can use the app

National Council of La Raza

Fill out info in the app: scan ID, print, and mail application

Sign up to get text alerts

VotoLatino:

Web-based application

Register to vote

Check your voter status

Get the voting info you need

Rock the Vote

Web-based application

Register to vote

Check voter status

Student voting information

Watch Roland Martin and Stephanie Humphrey discuss the online apps you can use to register to vote in the video clip above and remember you only have one vote – use it.

