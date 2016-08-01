GOP In Turmoil As Trump Escalates War Of Words With Muslim Family; Sen. McCain Weighs In

GOP In Turmoil As Trump Escalates War Of Words With Muslim Family; Sen. McCain Weighs In

"I hope Americans understand that the remarks do not represent the views of our Republican Party, its officers, or candidates,” McCain writes in a letter.


August 1, 2016
With the general election less than 100 days away, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has once again thrown his party into turmoil, escalating a war of words with Muslim parents who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

So bad were Trump’s recent attacks against Khizr and Ghazala Khan, that Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, “a respected figure on national security issues in the Republican Party, issued a statement rebuking Trump,” writes The Washington Post:

“In recent days, Donald Trump disparaged a fallen soldier’s parents,” said McCain, who was taken prisoner during the Vietnam War. “He has suggested that the likes of their son should not be allowed in the United States — to say nothing of entering its service. I cannot emphasize enough how deeply I disagree with Mr. Trump’s statement. I hope Americans understand that the remarks do not represent the views of our Republican Party, its officers, or candidates.”

McCain, who has tangled with Trump before, most notably after Trump said last year that McCain was not a war hero because he had been “captured,” added: “While our party has bestowed upon him the nomination, it is not accompanied by unfettered license to defame those who are the best among us.”

The admonishment went beyond the words of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Over the weekend, they expressed support for the Khan family and reiterated their opposition to Trump’s proposed ban on most Muslims. But neither mentioned Trump by name and neither abandoned support for the nominee.

