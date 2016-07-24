Hillary Clinton Blames Russians In DNC Email Hack

[anvplayer video=”4229179″]

UPDATED: Monday, July 25, 8:58 AM EST

The DNC email dump by Wikileaks over the weekend is part of “a wave of Russian cyber attacks aimed at political organizations and academic think tanks in Washington, U.S. officials briefed on the investigations say,” reports CNN:

Over the weekend, Wikileaks began publishing emails from the DNC. The group didn’t identify the source. But the campaign of presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton pointed the finger at Russia, saying the release of stolen emails was intended to help Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The FBI is investigating the DNC hack and has sent experts to meet with the Republican National Committee, as well as the major campaigns, to discuss their security measures, the officials say. No similar intrusions have so far been detected at the RNC or the campaigns of the two major party candidates, the officials say.

James Trainor, assistant director for FBI’s cyber division, told CNN in a recent interview that the bureau has been working with political organizations and think tanks to put more resources into the security of their computer networks. He wouldn’t discuss the DNC or the role of Russia, but spoke generally about the increased number of such intrusions.

DNC Chairwoman Out After Email Flap, Donna Brazile To Step In

UPDATED: 4:15 PM EST:

Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz has resigned following the release of emails showing DNC staffers favored Clinton over Sanders during the Democratic primaries, CNN reports.

In a statement released Sunday, Wasserman Schultz said she’s still “committed to seeing Clinton elected as president,” the site writes.

“Going forward, the best way for me to accomplish those goals is to step down as Party Chair at the end of this convention,” Wasserman Schultz said in her statement.

“As Party Chair, this week I will open and close the Convention and I will address our delegates about the stakes involved in this election not only for Democrats, but for all Americans,” she said. “We have planned a great and unified Convention this week and I hope and expect that the DNC team that has worked so hard to get us to this point will have the strong support of all Democrats in making sure this is the best convention we have ever had.”

President Obama released a statement regarding the move.

MORE: @POTUS says Wasserman Schultz "has had my back," adds he "called her to let her know that I am grateful." pic.twitter.com/G5vuWR9zD7 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 24, 2016

This is a developing story.

Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz will not speak at this week’s convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after a Wikileaks email dump appears to show that the group conspired against Sen. Bernie Sanders to help Hillary Clinton win the Democratic primaries, reports CNN.

The DNC Rules Committee on Saturday named Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as permanent chair of the convention. Both Clinton and Sanders applauded the decision.

The moves come after the release of nearly 20,000 emails from Wikileaks, and what has been described as Wasserman Schultz’s stormy stewardship, notes the news outlet.

“She’s been quarantined,” a top Democrat said after the Saturday night meeting, writes CNN:

One email appears to show DNC staffers asking how they can reference Bernie Sanders’ faith to weaken him in the eyes of Southern voters. Another seems to depict an attorney advising the committee on how to defend Hillary Clinton against an accusation by the Sanders campaign of not living up to a joint fundraising agreement.

This is seen as a concession to Sanders, who has been furious at Wasserman Schultz for what he believed was favoritism to Clinton.

The Democrat familiar with the decision said it was done in hopes of preventing chaos on the convention floor among Sanders supporters.

The new email-gate is proving to be red meat for Republicans, especially Trump, who was roundly criticized for his nomination acceptance speech at the RNC, and whose wife was accused of plagiarizing Michelle Obama.

Leaked e-mails of DNC show plans to destroy Bernie Sanders. Mock his heritage and much more. On-line from Wikileakes, really vicious. RIGGED — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2016

Sanders has called on Wasserman Schultz to resign. Do you think the scandal will hurt Clinton in November? Let us know in the comments.

