CBC Message To America: Fighting For The American Dream

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty from Ohio’s 3rd Congressional district delivers this week’s CBC Message to America addressing the racial gap that exists amongst those attempting to achieve the American dream.

While the American dream can be elusive and difficult for many to achieve, the Congressional Black Caucus is not willing to sit idly by as African-Americans lose hope in their ability to reach it.

So, how will the CBC help members of the African-American community obtain the American Dream? The caucus, also known as the conscious of the Congress, is giving voice to the greatest challenges facing Black America.

According to the representative from Ohio, more than twenty-six percent of African-Americans live in poverty. Beatty said that unfortunate statistic is more than double the rate of White Americas.

To combat this trend, the Congressional Black Caucus is “pushing for critical investments in our nation’s schools and universities, the social safety net, workforce training and greater support for hard-working families.”

Congresswoman Beatty also mentioned the work the CBC is currently doing to help Americans remain in their homes and offered her Housing Financial Literacy Act, which provides a discount to first time FHA-backed mortgage insurance premiums as a way to expand homeownership in the United States.

Individuals who are looking to benefit from this program can do so once they have successfully completing a HUD certified counseling course.

Beatty told viewers her bill has been backed by 25 CBC members and the National Urban League President, Marc Morial. Beatty’s bill was also submitted to the House Committee on Financial Services.

“We are working tirelessly to leverage that power into real results for our community,” said Rep. Beatty

Switching topics, the Congresswoman from Ohio touched on the Civil Rights legislation being worked on to “ensure every American has equal access to the ballot box.”

“In 2016 we should be making it easier for people to vote, not harder,” she said.

As it relates to equal pay, Congresswoman Beatty said, 2016 “should be the year we close the gender pay gap.”

“Women on an average only earn seventy-nine cents for every dollar a man makes. For Black women, the pay gap is even larger at sixty-four cents.”

To right this wrong the CBC has called on both Republicans and Democrats “to work together to secure equal rights for all women.”

“We know that when women succeed, America succeeds,” Beatty said.

For more information about the Congressional Black Caucus, visit cbc-butterfield.house.gov.

