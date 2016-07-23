Clinton Chooses VP Running Mate: Virginia Senator Tim Kaine

On Friday afternoon, Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announces her Vice Presidential running mate, Virginia Senator, Tim Kaine.

She will introduce her new partner at a campaign rally Saturday in Miami, a recognition of Florida’s pivotal importance in the fall. It’s also a chance for Kaine, a fluent Spanish speaker, to introduce Clinton to Latino voters, a critical slice of the electorate in her quest to defeat Donald Trump.

Clinton is hoping to seize the spotlight from Republicans after their convention in Cleveland. The site of Kaine’s first joint appearance with Clinton is Florida International University, where the student body is more than half Hispanic.

According to CNN.com Clinton’s decision to choose Kaine began when John Podesta brought the candidate two-dozen binders to her home in Chappaqua, New York, in April, according to a campaign aide. Last week, Clinton and Kaine spent 90 minutes together, followed by another meeting on Saturday that brought together the two families, including Clinton’s husband, daughter and son-in-law, as well as Kaine’s wife.

Ultimately, Clinton was swayed by her personal comfort with Kaine, as well as the belief that the senator is fully prepared to do the job. On Friday, Clinton called Kaine around 7:30 p.m., then spoke with President Barack Obama.

The President later praised Clinton’s choice, telling supporters in a fundraising email Saturday that “Tim is a good man. He’s a true progressive. And he will make a great vice president.”

It may be an anti-establishment year, but Clinton’s running mate is an insider: A senator and former governor from the critical battleground of Virginia and a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

The Virginia Senator, 58 tweeted this out to followers:

Also On The Chicago Defender: