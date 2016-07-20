Gov. Chris Christie Reveals Why African-Americans Should Vote For Trump

[anvplayer video=”4229194″]

Roland Martin caught up with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the floor of the Republican National Convention and asked him why African-Americans should vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Gov. Christie, a former presidential candidate who was on Trump’s Vice President short list, told Martin that Blacks should back Trump “because they want an America that is full of opportunity for their children and their grandchildren.”

Christie referenced the violence plaguing many African-American communities when he shared his belief that Trump will be able to make America a safer nation where parents would feel comfortable sending their children to school.

“I don’t think the message to African-American families should be any different to any family in America,” said Gov. Christie. He added, “I don’t know an African-American parent who has a different dream for their child than I have for my own.”

The New Jersey Governor continued, “They want something better for them than they had for themselves and they want their children to be safe and secure and prosperous.”

