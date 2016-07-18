Should Donald Trump Have Addressed The NAACP?

[anvplayer video=”4229212″]

Last week, Donald Trump, the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee, declined the NAACP‘s invitation to speak at their national convention being held in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With the NAACP Convention only a few hours drive from where the Republican National Convention is being held this week in Cleveland, it would seem to have been a quick trip for “The Donald” to make in order to speak with the nation’s largest Black civil rights organization.

If Trump had accepted the organization’s invitation, what could he have possibly said to offset all of the inflammatory rhetoric he has used when talking about “The African-Americans” and other minority groups?

During a special simulcast with the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed Trump skipping the NAACP Convention and the importance of the Black vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Angela Peoples, Co-Director of GetEQUAL, told Martin that Trump is currently “polling at zero percent in places like Ohio and Pennsylvania, so I think that his campaign has just decided we’re going to call this a wash.”

Attorney A. Scott Bolden questioned what would the Republican presidential nominee say to the attendees at the NAACP Convention.

“His statement that Black people are going to love him and vote for him, [and] he stands up with a handful of Black ministers isn’t political will, that’s political wishful thinking,” Bolden said.

Bolden continued, saying if Trump did attend, “What would he say,” and, more importantly, what would the reaction be to the boisterous self-proclaimed billionaire?

“It’s probably best that he doesn’t come because the outcome is going to be — we’re going to have another democratic president.”

Later during their discussion of Trump not attending the NAACP Convention, Martin explained to viewers that despite all of the offensive things the GOP’s presidential nominee has said over the course of the campaign, Hillary Clinton is only up four or five points in national polls.

The NewsOne Now host added the Clinton campaign plans on spending $100 million in an attempt to drive White voters to the polls and said, “If they do not spend money on turning out Black voters and Hispanic voters, President Obama might be handing over the Oval Office to somebody with some orange hair.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

