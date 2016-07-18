Mother Of Alton Sterling’s 15-Year-Old Son – ‘He’s Staying Strong Through It All’

[anvplayer video=”4229210″]

On Friday, Alton Sterling was laid to rest.

Sterling was a 37-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed during a struggle with two Baton Rouge police officers.

Since his murder tensions have flared up between the Black community and law enforcement officers, culminating in a deadly police shooting in Louisiana that left three cops dead and several others wounded.

On Monday, Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now spoke with Quinyetta McMillon, the mother of Sterling’s 15-year-old son and their family attorney, Chris Stewart, about the murder of the Baton Rouge native and how the family plans to move forward.

McMillion shared with viewers that her son Cameron “is not taking everything as bad” and said that she continues to encourage him to “stay strong through it all.”

When asked about the police shootings in Baton Rouge, McMillion called the murders “horrible.”

Martin asked Stewart if there were any updates in the investigation of Sterling’s death, to which the attorney said, “We haven’t heard anything lately — I don’t expect to hear anything probably for a while with this recent tragedy.”

He added, “I don’t think that people see the repercussions and harm they do to families and victims that they allegedly voice concern over by taking actions like what happened over in Baton Rouge, because this is detrimentally going to affect the case.”

Later during the segment, Stewart explained, “Things have to change … events like yesterday just tear us apart even further and it’s just sad how lost all of us are.”

Watch Roland Martin, Quinyetta McMillon, and Chris Stewart discuss the passing of Alton Sterling and the ongoing investigation into his murder in the video clip above.

