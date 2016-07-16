Try Peacewalking Today

Why not help the youth that are in need by attending the Peacewalker’s orientation. Peacewalker, a not-for-profit organization has devoted its energy to passionately advocating for the hungry, needy and underserved youth in the Roseland, Englewood and Austin communities.

According to the organization’s founder, Donna Sajna, aka the R&B singer Ladyvoice, volunteers/mentors will talk to neighborhood businesses and residences to help employ our youth, pass out flyers with information containing resources to help feed, provide shelter, drug rehabilitation information, suicide prevention information, pregnancy resources, and educational opportunities.

“By giving information and connecting our youth with entrepreneurs and businesses in the community, we can keep our youth out of jail and [put them] on the road to success,” she told the Chicago Defender.

Peacewalkers is having their orientation today July 16, 2016, from 9am-10am @ 1129 W. 127th Calumet Park, IL 60827. All are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Donna Sajna (Ladyvoice) at peacetour2016@gmail.com or call 708-631-3465.

