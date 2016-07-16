NewsOne Now Exclusive: Charles Barkley Talks Police Community Relations, Black Lives Matter, & More

[anvplayer video=”4229213″]

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to share his views on race, police, community relationships, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The controversial sports analyst also offered his thoughts about NBA players Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James’ ESPYS opening speech.

“I thought it was great,” Barkley said. “I think those guys are doing a good job…Anybody that thinks that was inappropriate – just tell them to shut the hell up.”

He believes athletes speaking out on issues of social justice creates a double-edged sword, “No matter what you say, you’re going to make somebody unhappy.”

Addressing the police killings of African-Americans, Barkley said, “The cops have made some mistakes, but everybody tries to pick a side and just act like they’re right all the time. There’s a lot of blame to go around…A lot of these cops are panicking.”

Barkley also threw some of the responsibility for the murders on certain individuals in the African-American community: “Some of these people have to sit back and say, what can I do – am I making my community better?

“It’s easy to sit back and blame the cops, It’s easy to blame the protesters, it’s easy to blame the fathers – some of these bad fathers out there – but you as a man, what are you doing to make your community better?,” said Barkley.

Martin pressed him on the issue of police accountability, reminding the former NBA player many times that when police officers shoot and kill somebody, they are often not indicted.

Though he agreed with Martin, Barkley said, “In certain situations [police], got to be more transparent.”

He continued, “Even when they kill White people, they don’t get indicted.”

Barkley believes law enforcement officers are rarely convicted of murder because prosecutors “overcharge.”

“They have to address that in the system,” he said.

When the conversation switched to Black-on-Black crime, he said, “A lot of my Black folks, they’re part of problem, not part of the solution.”

“Some of us got to do better,” said Barkley. “Everybody goes around talking about how Black they are, but let me ask you a question: what are you actually doing for the Black community?”

Later, Barkley said he is not “one of them brothers out here talking about being Black.” He said, “I’m helping Blacks educate themselves and make their lives better” through donating funds to various schools.

Barkley, who is known for his use of colorful language, went on to say to those who criticize him over his views about requiring the Black community to do better, can “kiss his ass.”

Watch Roland Martin and Charles Barkley discuss police, community relations, and plans to put boots on the ground in Chicago to stem the violence plaguing the Windy City in the video clip above.

