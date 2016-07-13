Bills Passed In North Carolina & Missouri Aimed At Restricting Access To Police Body & Dash Cam Videos

Bills Passed In North Carolina & Missouri Aimed At Restricting Access To Police Body & Dash Cam Videos

The controversial laws are an attempt to bar access to police video recordings.


NewsOne Now

Posted July 13, 2016
The states of North Carolina and Missouri are making it harder for individuals to obtain video recorded by police body cameras and dash cams.

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon have both signed bills regulating the release of video recordings from police body and dashboard cameras.

In North Carolina, the law will allow the people who were recorded to watch the footage – only if the police chief or sheriff grant them access to the video.

Missouri’s controversial law mandates that police dash cam and body cam video are off-limits and will remain off-limits until an investigation has been closed. However, if a person wants access to the video recordings, a judge must first grant permission.

If granted, the video cannot be shown or described without getting permission from the people featured in the footage. Any person failing to follow the law could be liable for damages in resulting lawsuits.

Watch Roland Martin and NewsOne Now‘s coverage of the controversial laws above.

