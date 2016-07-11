UPDATED: Monday, July 11, 4:45 PM EST

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey confirmed during a Monday press conference that two court bailiffs were killed and the suspect, an unidentified man, was shot and killed by police.

According to WZZM, the suspect was in custody when the shooting occurred.

The Detroit Free Press reports the shooting broke out on the third floor of the courthouse, and officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. A deputy sheriff was also injured during the shooting.

The sheriff and other civilians injured were rushed to Lakeland Regional Hospital and are in stable condition.

SOURCES: The Detroit Free Press, WZZM, Facebook

At least three people have been shot and killed at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan, about 100 miles west of Chicago, WZZM reports.

State police have yet to make a statement, but initial reports say two of the victims are court bailiffs and one is the shooter, who was in custody on an unknown charge. The information comes from an employee who asked to remain anonymous.

Michigan State Police have secured the scene, according to a tweet from Gov. Rick Snyder:

MSP has secured the scene at the Berrien County courthouse and started its investigation into the shooting that occurred this afternoon. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) July 11, 2016

According to local officials, the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m.

The news comes just five days after the devastating Dallas police shootings, during which five officers were killed.

This story is developing…

SOURCE: WZZM, CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Mark Hughes Speaks Out About Being Falsely Identified In Dallas Shootings, Says Police Declined To Recant Accusation

NEWS ROUNDUP: Obama To Speak At Memorial Service For Dallas Police Officers…AND MORE

Two Bailiffs, One Civilian Dead In Michigan Courthouse Shooting was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: