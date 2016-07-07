Here Are All The Reasons Cops Have Killed Black People

[anvplayer video=”4229239″]

Alton Sterling’s death at the hands of Baton Rouge police officers and the recent death of Philando Castile, who was shot by Minnesota police during a routine traffic stop, are just two of many that fall into the same category ― Black people being assaulted and killed by police while performing normal, day-to-day tasks.

It’s a story we’ve heard before. Hopefully, it’s a story we don’t have to hear again. Today, we remember those we lost.

Philando Castile was shot and killed during a broken tail light traffic stop. He was reaching for his wallet.

was shot and killed during a broken tail light traffic stop. He was reaching for his wallet. Alton Sterling was killed as he sold CDs in front of a store.

was killed as he sold CDs in front of a store. Eric Garner was said to be selling loose cigarettes when police killed him.

was said to be selling loose cigarettes when police killed him. Akai Gurley was walking down the stairs of his apartment building.

was walking down the stairs of his apartment building. Jonathan Ferrell and Renisha McBride were killed seeking help after a car accident.

and were killed seeking help after a car accident. Tamir Rice was playing with a fake gun when police killed him.

was playing with a fake gun when police killed him. John Crawford III was shot and killed while holding an air rifle in a Walmart.

was shot and killed while holding an air rifle in a Walmart. Michael Brown was killed walking down the street in his neighborhood.

was killed walking down the street in his neighborhood. Amadou Diallo was holding his wallet.

was holding his wallet. Aiyana Stanley-Jones was sleeping. She was 7 years old.

was sleeping. She was 7 years old. Rekia Boyd was at a party when she was killed by an off-duty cop.

was at a party when she was killed by an off-duty cop. Samuel DuBose was pulled over for a routine traffic stop before he was shot.

was pulled over for a routine traffic stop before he was shot. Sandra Bland was pulled over for an alleged improper lane change before being assaulted by a cop.

was pulled over for an alleged improper lane change before being assaulted by a cop. Corey Jones was waiting for roadside assistance before being shot and killed by an undercover officer.

