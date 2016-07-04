Tito Jackson Steps Out With His First Solo Project, ‘Tito Time’

[anvplayer video=”4229244″]

Tito Jackson has decided to step out from the shadow of his siblings to unleash his first solo project in November of 2016.

Ahead of the release of Tito Time, the self-described “shy” member of the Jackson 5 has blessed the music world with a new hit single that is blazing up the charts. “Get It Baby,” featuring hip-hop legend Big Daddy Kane, debuted at number 30 on the Billboard chart and completes the cycle. All nine Jackson siblings have scored a solo hit.

Tito recently spoke with NewsOne Now guest host Laura Coates about his new solo project and shared why now is the perfect time.

Jackson said he was too busy being a father, a husband, and a member of the Jackson 5 to “chase a solo career.”

According to the 62-year-old Jackson, his upcoming album Tito Time is “just something you can have fun with.” It features collaborations with his sons, 3T, Joslyn Brown and Betty Wright.

Tito also discussed the possibility of a Jackson 5 reunion and said his new album has inspired the brothers “to really get back and finish the work that they started a year ago.”

Jackson also revealed he started on his solo album approximately ten years ago with an attempt to overcome his “shyness shell.” It would seem as though the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member has shattered that shell and successfully stepped out on his own with a highly anticipated album release scheduled for November and a hit single on the Billboard charts.

