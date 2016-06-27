Report: At Least 10 Injured, Stabbed At White Supremacist Rally In CA

[anvplayer video=”4229258″]

White Supremacists gathering in Sacramento to rally for their cause clashed with over 300 anti-protesters on Sunday, CNN reports.

At least 10 people were injured and two suffered critical stab wounds, according to Sacramento Fire Department spokesman, Chris Harvey.

Nine men and one woman, ranging from ages 19-58, suffered laceration and stabbing injuries, a tweet from the fire department said. One man refused medical attention. Police say none of the injuries are life threatening.

The Traditionalist Worker Party, described by its leader as a “White nationalist” group, held a permit to rally near the state Capitol when they were met by an opposing group. TWP was founded in 2015, according to a Southern Poverty Center report, and “aims to indoctrinate high school and college students into white nationalism.”

Antifascists shut down the Nazi rally today in #Sacramento. Victory has been declared. #NoNazisInSac pic.twitter.com/LaME9iyqRH — Bradley Allen (@BradleySA) June 26, 2016

According to CNN, the anti-protesters were there to stop the TWP from carrying on with their event. Once the two groups clashed, sticks, pieces of concrete, and glass bottles were used as weapons. A TWP member told CNN the group was armed with knives and blades in advance.

In video footage, TWP men can be seen walking away bloodied and disheveled.

These nazis made it to the capital steps and were attacked with sticks and concrete. #nonazisinsac pic.twitter.com/xyKFf4WDTS — Dave Id (@DaveId) June 26, 2016

TWP organized in advance of the rally, posting the message below to a website:

“The upcoming rally this weekend on the 26th promises to be one to remember, due to the fact many stand to stop us yet we refuse to yield!”

Yvette Felarca, a member of the protest group By Any Means Necessary, told CNN TWP is not welcome and pondered why they were allowed a permit to protest in the first place. “If they trip and fall in the process, good. We succeeded in shutting them down,” she said.

Police have not made any arrests in the incident.

