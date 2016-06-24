BeckyWithTheBadGrades: Twitter Drags Abigail Fisher After SCOTUS Ruling

[anvplayer video=”4229261″]

Abigail Fisher, the White woman who made a big fuss about the affirmative action program at the University of Texas, lost big at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The High Court ruled 4-to-3, upholding the university’s affirmative action plan. The ruling allows UT to consider race in making admission discussions.

Fisher had applied to the University of Texas at Austin under a program in which all seniors who graduated in the top ten percent of their class would automatically be admitted. Unfortunately for Fisher, she did not graduate in the top ten percent of her graduating class and was denied admission to the University of Texas. She in turn sued the school for discrimination.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s ruling, Twitter decided to troll Fisher with the hashtag, #BeckyWithTheBadGrades.

Here are a few of the messages aimed at the disgruntled applicant:

When your privilege isn't enough to overcome your mediocrity. #BeckyWithTheBadGrades

😡🙅😱😢😥😨😭💀 pic.twitter.com/uo9OAEgTff — BigPat81 (@DMVPat) June 23, 2016

She didn't have the grades. Don't knock those of us who did. #hookem #beckywiththebadgrades — April Kyle Nassi (@thisisnotapril) June 23, 2016

📷 odinsblog: Black Twitter’s #BeckWithTheBadGrades hashtag is sO validating and refreshing 😊😊😊 https://t.co/jjB9gWyZsJ — B. Yeti (@betty1yeti) June 24, 2016

