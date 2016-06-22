Hillary Clinton Rips Donald Trump On The Economy

[anvplayer video=”4229273″]

Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton is taking shots at her opponent Donald Trump, claiming the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee is unfit to lead the nation’s economy.

During a rally in Ohio, Clinton laid out Trump’s entire business record and said, “We can’t let him bankrupt America like we are one of his failed casinos.”

She also stated, “We can’t let him roll the dice with our children’s futures.”

The Democratic presumptive nominee’s hardest shots at the self-proclaimed billionaire came when she said, Trump “has written a lot of books about business — they all seem to end in Chapter 11.”

“The Donald” as he is affectionately known, fired back at Clinton, saying she has been complicit with President Barack Obama in growing the nation’s debt.

In a message released by his campaign, Trump said, “Hillary Clinton is right about one thing, I understand debt and how to handle it.” He added, “I made a fortune with debt, but debt for this country is a disaster and Obama has piled it on and she’s been there watching.”

