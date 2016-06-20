LeBron James & Cleveland Cavaliers Win NBA Finals In Historic Fashion

[anvplayer video=”4229280″]

Following their historic win over the Golden State Warriors last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team in NBA Finals history to overcome a 3-1 deficit and go on to win the title.

LeBron James led his team to a 93-89 victory in Game 7, scoring his 16th triple double this year and tallying 27 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds, and a couple of iconic chase-down blocks – earning him the additional accolade of Finals MVP.

During Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin talked with DJ Hazmat from Radio One station WZAK 93.1 in Cleveland, and Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty about the Cavs’ spectacular win.

Hazmat told Martin, “The city was going crazy; the experience was just incredible.”

As a big sports fan, Martin said he was glad LeBron James was able to win a championship in Cleveland, but “did not want Dan Gilbert to win a title.”

“I’m still salty with how shameful and despicable — how he treated LeBron James when he left Cleveland to go to Miami,” Martin said and added, “I noticed last night when they handed the trophy to Dan Gilbert, LeBron quickly snatched it out of his hands and held it.”

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who represents the 3rd District of Ohio, highlighted the improbable nature of Sunday night’s win in Game 7 over the Warriors, who rivaled the Chicago Bulls’ historic 72 wins during the 1995 – 1996 season.

She told Martin, “No one thought they could do it — come back from down two games and to win consecutive games and to deliver the NBA Finals last night.”

Rep. Beatty explained the Cavs’ win “also sends a message beyond basketball” and commended King James on being “such a good citizen … there is so much, we can all learn a lot from what he said last night — he didn’t feel sorry for himself when his team was down, he just knew there was somebody bigger than him pushing him and he had a great win.”

