Chicago Weekend Violence Claims The Lives Of 8, Wounds 36

Another weekend of violence in Chicago left thirty-six wounded and eight dead.

A 16-year-old boy is the youngest among the victims killed, while a 65-year-old woman and 73-year-old man were the oldest.

Sadly, there have been no arrests.

NewsOne Now panelist Randa Fahmy, former Associate Deputy Secretary of Energy, laid blame for the ongoing violence at the feet of political leadership. She said city officials “have to start taking responsibility for this, because this is outrageous — this should not go on.”

David Swerdlick, Associate Editor for The Washington Post, said, “When you talk about something like what happened last week — the Orlando shooting — it’s something that shocks us in a way that other shootings maybe don’t shock us as a one-time situation. But this is the same kind of public health crisis in the sense that you have deadly gun violence just killing person after person after person in the city.

“It’s not the kind of thing that can be just treated as a routine law enforcement matter,” he added.

One of the weekend’s murders was so shockingly brazen, it leaves many to wonder about the safety of anyone living in certain areas of Chicago.

Antonio Perkins, 28, was shot in the head and neck while enjoying time with friends last Wednesday. His killing was captured while he was live-streaming on Facebook.

Chicago police say the shooting was gang-related, but family members say Perkins had just been promoted at his job at McDonald’s.

The young man’s death marks another horrible scar on a city that seems to be bleeding out as a result of consecutive summers of violence. Perkins leaves three children under the age of five fatherless.

