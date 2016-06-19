Blac Chyna Is Back To Showing Off Cooking Skills On Social Media

Who would have thought Blac Chyna would be preparing for a baby and wedding in a matter of a few months? The 28-year-old and her fiancee, Rob Kardashian are not only preparing for a life together with a baby, they’re also filming their new reality show with the E! Network.

Called Rob & Chyna, the focus of the program will be love, marriage and parenthood between the pair.

As reported by PEOPLE, the youngest Kardashian couldn’t be happier. “Rob is still very excited about the baby,” a source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “When someone asks how Chyna and the baby are doing, he smiles and says, ‘great.’ They won’t share any details. They are saving it for their show. Even when friends ask, they refer to their show and say they will share it all on the show.”

Chyna whose real name is Angela Renee White, was spotted this weekend wearing a maxi dress and sandals while filming. After announcing their pregnancy in May, the former exotic dancer has been candid about preparing for her second child.

In addition to Snapchatting her weight gain, she also got back to posting cooking shorts on her @CoookingWithChyna account.

Looks like she’s having a healthy, happy pregnancy. Wish the best for these two— and can’t wait to watch their show!

