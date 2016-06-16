United State Of Women Summit Focuses On Establishing Blueprints For Social, Political, & Domestic Development

[anvplayer video=”4229283″]

Five thousand women descended upon the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. this week to attend the first ever United State of Women Summit.

The Tuesday event served as a forum for speakers and attendees to discuss the progress made in regards to women’s causes in America, while also creating blueprints for social, political, and domestic development.

The star-studded affair included appearances by Oprah, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, and the First Family.

Beverly Bond, founder of Black Girls Rock, joined guest host Laura Coates on NewsOne Now to discuss the United State of Women Conference and the White House’s announcement of twenty-eight companies signing up for their Equal Pay Pledge.

Bond told Coates, “There is no logical reason why women should be paid less than men, and certainly no logical reason that Black women should be paid significantly less than men, and Latino women paid even more significantly.”

She called the White House’s initiative to level the salary playing field amongst men and women, “a great step in the right direction.”

Equal pay wasn’t the only topic discussed during the impactful conference organized by Michelle Obama. The First Lady and Oprah Winfrey held a conversation on the next generation of women.

Economic empowerment, health, wellness, educational opportunity, and violence against women were also on the docket.

Bond commended the First Lady for spearheading the event and bringing many “stakeholders and advocates for women together under one roof” to champion the causes of women.

Watch NewsOne Now guest host Laura Coates and Beverly Bond discuss the United State of Women Summit in the video clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Also On The Chicago Defender: